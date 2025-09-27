New UAE platform aims to revolutionise job market with AI
Dubai: The UAE Human Resources Development Council (UAE-HRDC) has announced the pilot launch of the UAE Human Capital Platform, an AI-powered smart solution designed to connect Emirati talent with jobs and training programmes through a transparent, reliable, and instant process.
The platform is positioned as one of the most advanced tools in the region’s employment landscape, streamlining recruitment while expanding Emirati participation across key sectors. It matches candidates to jobs and training opportunities using AI-driven recommendations aligned with qualifications and labour market needs.
Abdulaziz Issa Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations at the Council, described the launch as a “qualitative leap” in supporting national talent.
He emphasised that the platform reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership to invest in Emiratis’ capabilities. “Leveraging cutting-edge AI, the system will be a cornerstone in connecting citizens with the most suitable employment and training opportunities with unprecedented speed and transparency,” he said.
According to Al Falahi, the platform is not just a recruitment tool but a full-fledged digital ecosystem that serves citizens from the age of 15 through post-retirement.
Automated job and training recommendations.
Advanced dashboards and real-time employer reports.
Virtual interview capabilities.
Instant, accurate access to data ensuring fair opportunities.
Currently in its pilot phase, the platform is registering companies, universities, schools, and job seekers. The aim is to train users, identify gaps, and fine-tune the system before its official rollout.
The platform extends beyond job seekers, offering services for students and entrepreneurs. It provides academic guidance, helps align university specialisations with market needs, and facilitates early practical training so students can secure job offers before graduation.
Al Falahi revealed that the Council’s initiatives have already reduced the number of Emirati job seekers in Dubai from 8,800 in early 2022 to about 1,400 today.
He underlined the importance of the new platform amid a constantly evolving labour market. “With fresh graduates entering and citizens rejoining the workforce, innovative solutions like this platform are indispensable,” he noted.
The initiative forms part of the UAE-HRDC’s wider mandate, established under a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The Council aims to strengthen Emirati participation in the private sector, align education outcomes with market needs, and deliver training and employment programmes in line with global best practices—cementing the UAE’s status as a global hub for talent and innovation.
