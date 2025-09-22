Ru’ya 'Careers UAE' returns to Dubai with focus on Emirati job creation and skills training

This year's exhibition features 180 organizations, including major employers like DEWA, RTA, HQ Police, ADCB, Amazon, PwC, Emirates, and Majid Al Futtaim. The event also has key government partners, such as the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, to ensure it aligns with national workforce strategies.

Dubai : The 24th edition of Ru’ya, Careers UAE is set to kick-off tomorrow, September 23, welcoming thousands of Emirati youth to a job fair at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Running through September 25, the event is positioned as a pivotal platform for connecting job seekers with promising opportunities across both the public and private sectors.

The event is sponsored by DP World as Platinum Sponsor, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) as Gold Sponsor, and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) as Silver Sponsor. Their support underlines the exhibition’s commitment to empowering youth and fostering a knowledge-driven economy.

Asma Al Sharif, Assistant Vice President for Sustainability and Exhibitions Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, highlighted the event's purpose. “This platform continues to grow in impact and relevance, offering thousands of job opportunities while equipping Nationals with the confidence, tools, and connections needed to thrive," she said.

Beyond job opportunities, the event is also focused on skills development. Attendees can participate in workshops, innovation challenges in AI and coding, and other hands-on experiences designed to build leadership and entrepreneurial skills. These activities are tailored for students, recent graduates, and seasoned job seekers, offering a customized experience for every stage of a professional career.

Ru’ya has been a cornerstone of the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy, which aims to increase the number of Nationals working in the private sector. The exhibition is designed to help the country meet its goal of 8 per cent Emiratisation in the private sector by the end of 2025. Last year’s event drew 150 exhibitors and facilitated 7,000 on-site interviews, showcasing its crucial role in the national talent agenda.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.