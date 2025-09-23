GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai career fair: 5,000+ jobs on offer as Ru'ya 2025 opens

Students, graduates, and young professionals thronged to explore careers and opportunities

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
2 MIN READ
Ru’ya 2025, the UAE’s premier career fair for Emirati nationals, opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre on September 23. The event brought together thousands of young job seekers with leading employers, unveiling over 5,000 career opportunities and reinforcing the nation’s vision for a skilled Emirati workforce.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The three-day event, held under the theme of empowerment and opportunity, drew strong participation from both public and private sector organisations committed to Emiratisation.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
From inspiring keynote sessions to hands-on workshops, the opening day highlighted Ru’ya’s mission of equipping Emirati youth with the tools, confidence, and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Crowds of students, fresh graduates, and early-career professionals filled the exhibition halls, engaging directly with recruiters from leading companies.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Interactive platforms enabled participants to test their skills in real-world challenges, while panel discussions provided valuable insights into career growth, innovation, and the future of work.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
For employers, the fair provided a powerful opportunity to connect with exceptional local talent.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Many organisations announced training schemes, internships, and direct job opportunities, further reinforcing Ru’ya’s role as a catalyst for Emirati workforce development.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The atmosphere on the opening day reflected both optimism and ambition, with young Emiratis seizing the chance to explore career pathways and organisations demonstrating strong commitment to supporting national goals.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
As Ru’ya 2025 continues until September 25, the event is expected to host thousands more visitors, with workshops, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities designed to shape careers and strengthen the UAE’s workforce of tomorrow.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
