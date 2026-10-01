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Sharjah Ruler grants government employees up to eight- day mourning leave

Sheikh Sultan approved Five days for deaths in the UAE, and eight days for those abroad

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Sharjah skyline
The Sharjah skyline
Gulf News

Dubai: Sharjah government employees will be entitled to up to eight -day mourning leave following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Human Resources, said the Sharjah Ruler had directed that bereavement leave for employees of the Sharjah Government and the emirate’s universities be amended to provide five days of leave when the death occurs inside the UAE.

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Employees will be entitled to eight days of leave when the death occurs outside the country, allowing additional time for travel and related arrangements.

The revised leave applies in the event of the death of a range of close relatives, including grandparents, parents, uncles and aunts, siblings, spouses, children, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren.

The measure is aimed at strengthening family ties and providing government employees with greater support during periods of bereavement.

The directive applies to employees of Sharjah Government entities and universities in the emirate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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