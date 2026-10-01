Sheikh Sultan approved Five days for deaths in the UAE, and eight days for those abroad
Dubai: Sharjah government employees will be entitled to up to eight -day mourning leave following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Human Resources, said the Sharjah Ruler had directed that bereavement leave for employees of the Sharjah Government and the emirate’s universities be amended to provide five days of leave when the death occurs inside the UAE.
Employees will be entitled to eight days of leave when the death occurs outside the country, allowing additional time for travel and related arrangements.
The revised leave applies in the event of the death of a range of close relatives, including grandparents, parents, uncles and aunts, siblings, spouses, children, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren.
The measure is aimed at strengthening family ties and providing government employees with greater support during periods of bereavement.
The directive applies to employees of Sharjah Government entities and universities in the emirate.