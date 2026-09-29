The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.



The Council discussed a number of items related to the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as measures aimed at developing public services, improving their quality and strengthening overall government efficiency.



Under the decision, the new Residential Violations Combat Committee will be chaired by the head of the Department of Municipalities Affairs and will include representatives from Sharjah City Municipality, the Sharjah Public Prosecution, Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and the Sharjah Economic Development Department.



The committee will work to combat unauthorised housing and residential violations across Sharjah’s cities by unifying monitoring and inspection procedures and strengthening coordination between government entities.



It will also follow up on the condition and use of properties and homes and ensure that landlords and tenants comply with applicable requirements and regulations, with the aim of preventing practices or violations that breach residential rules and avoiding the legal penalties and procedures prescribed for offenders.