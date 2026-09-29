New committee will coordinate inspections and enforcement across government entities
Sharjah: Sharjah has established a new committee to combat residential violations and unauthorised housing across the emirate, as the Executive Council moved to strengthen inspections and coordinate enforcement among government entities.
The decision was approved at a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, at the Ruler’s Office.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Council.
The Council discussed a number of items related to the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as measures aimed at developing public services, improving their quality and strengthening overall government efficiency.
Under the decision, the new Residential Violations Combat Committee will be chaired by the head of the Department of Municipalities Affairs and will include representatives from Sharjah City Municipality, the Sharjah Public Prosecution, Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and the Sharjah Economic Development Department.
The committee will work to combat unauthorised housing and residential violations across Sharjah’s cities by unifying monitoring and inspection procedures and strengthening coordination between government entities.
It will also follow up on the condition and use of properties and homes and ensure that landlords and tenants comply with applicable requirements and regulations, with the aim of preventing practices or violations that breach residential rules and avoiding the legal penalties and procedures prescribed for offenders.
The decision also addresses the committee’s powers, membership terms, periodic reporting, regulatory decisions, implementation and publication.
The Council also reviewed a report on the launch of the fifth season of Sharjah Safari, which is home to more than 120 species and over 50,000 animals.
The report outlined the continued development of programmes and visitor experiences at the Safari, highlighting Sharjah’s efforts to protect wildlife and ecosystems, raise public awareness of biodiversity conservation and strengthen a culture of sustainability.
It also reviewed efforts to protect species and preserve their natural habitats, supporting Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for eco-tourism, education and environmental awareness.
It further highlighted the role of Emirati staff from the local community, whose experience and knowledge of the area play a central part in guiding visitors and explaining the Safari’s wildlife and environments.
The Council was briefed on efforts to improve tours by monitoring visitor feedback, measuring satisfaction and evaluating guide performance.
The report also highlighted Sharjah Safari’s breeding programme, which has recorded more than 150 new births, including rare animal species. Separately, Sharjah Safari said before the fifth season opened on 21 September that its breeding and animal-care programmes recorded 186 births during the second quarter of 2026.