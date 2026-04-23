Under the decree, no activities, actions, or practices may be carried out in areas surrounding the reserve if they may affect its environment, except with a permit from the competent authority, without prejudice to any penalties prescribed by other legislation. Any person who violates the provisions of this decree shall be subject to the penalties set out in Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 and shall bear all compensation, as well as the costs of remedying damage and its consequences, as determined by the competent authority.