Carly Simon reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis and cancer diagnoses: 'I have not stopped living, I have not stopped working'

Grammy-winning singer says she’s learning to live with Parkinson’s while making new music
Grammy-winning singer Carly Simon has revealed that she is living with Parkinson’s disease, saying she decided to share her diagnosis after years of staying out of the public eye.
In a statement, the 83-year-old said many people had been asking why she had been largely absent in recent years. She explained that she had been dealing with health issues and was taking time to understand her diagnosis before speaking about it publicly. She began by writing, "So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease.
It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly. Parkinson’s is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable. Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself."
Simon said she first believed her mobility problems were linked to arthritis. After undergoing hip and knee replacement surgeries, she continued to struggle with walking, leading doctors to carry out further tests. She was later diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
She said the condition has affected her differently from one day to the next, explaining that while some days leave her feeling exhausted, others allow her to work, think clearly and enjoy making music. "I began treatment, including taking medication to help with stiffness and other symptoms. There is no tidy or predictable schedule to the illness. It does not consult my calendar before deciding what kind of day I am going to have.
Parkinson’s is usually associated with movement, tremors, and balance, but it can affect much more than the body. It can bring anxiety, depression, exhaustion, and apathy. The apathy is particularly strange. You can find yourself lying there like a starfish drying in the sun, arms pointing in all directions, while nothing inside is telling you to get up, read, watch, write, sing, call someone, or do much of anything at all.
That has been one of the hardest things to explain. It is not simply sadness or laziness. It is as though the part of the brain that sends out invitations to participate in life has temporarily misplaced the guest list."
The singer also revealed that she recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
She said the procedure was successful, but it changed part of her appearance and made her feel less comfortable about being seen in public.
Despite her health challenges, Simon said music has remained an important part of her life. She described working on new songs as something that gave her purpose during difficult days.
Her new album, Comes in Waves, is set to be released on August 14, marking her first album of original material since 2008.
Simon rose to fame in the 1970s with songs including You’re So Vain and Nobody Does It Better. Throughout her career, she has won multiple Grammy Awards and remains one of the most recognised singer-songwriters in American music.
Her latest announcement was met with messages of support from fans, many of whom thanked her for speaking openly about her health journey.