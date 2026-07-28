Carly Simon reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis and cancer diagnoses: 'I have not stopped living, I have not stopped working'

In a statement, the 83-year-old said many people had been asking why she had been largely absent in recent years. She explained that she had been dealing with health issues and was taking time to understand her diagnosis before speaking about it publicly. She began by writing, "So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease.