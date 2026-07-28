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BTS’ Jungkook calls out invasive behaviour after fan points camera at him in bakery: ‘That’s rude’

The star recalled the incident during his Weverse Live

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Jungkook’s comments come amid years of concerns around invasive behaviour from some fans, including incidents that have crossed into serious privacy violations.
Jungkook’s comments come amid years of concerns around invasive behaviour from some fans, including incidents that have crossed into serious privacy violations.

For Jungkook, taking photos with fans is not the problem, crossing personal boundaries is.

The BTS star recently opened up during a live broadcast about an uncomfortable encounter after watching ‘Hope’ alone, where a person allegedly approached him with a camera pointed directly at his face without asking.

Jungkook said he had no issue interacting with fans who approached him respectfully, but objected to being filmed without consent.

“I went to see ‘Hope’ by myself, and I happened to run into a few fans on the way out,” Jungkook shared.

He explained that he took pictures with some fans and was happy to do so.

“Taking photos with people is totally fine. I have no problem with that,” he said.

However, he recalled a different experience when he stopped at a bakery.

“But, I had gone into a bakery to buy some bread, and all of a sudden there was someone standing right in front of me with a camera pointed at me like this,” he said.

“I don’t really think that’s very respectful.”

Jungkook added that the issue was not about where the person came from or how old they were, but about respecting boundaries.

“I don’t care how old you are or where you’re from… just sticking a camera in someone’s face like that… I felt that was kind of rude,” he said.

He contrasted the incident with fans who had asked before taking photographs.

“The other fans asked if it was okay to take a picture first. I happily took photos with them, and I enjoyed my bread and coffee and went home,” Jungkook said.

He also praised the exhibition, adding that ‘Hope’ was “really fun” and that he enjoyed the experience.

Not the first time Jungkook has faced privacy violations

Jungkook’s comments come amid years of concerns around invasive behaviour from some fans, including incidents that have crossed into serious privacy violations.

In the past, the BTS singer has spoken about people following him or attempting to capture photos and videos without permission. In one of the most alarming incidents, a woman reportedly entered Jungkook’s home in 2025, leading to a police investigation.

There have also been repeated instances of fans approaching BTS members in public spaces, including attempts to photograph them while they were walking on streets or travelling.

The group has frequently urged fans to respect their personal space, especially during private moments away from official schedules.

V previously asked fans not to gather outside hotels

Jungkook’s comments also come shortly after fellow BTS member V addressed similar concerns.

During BTS’ tours, some fans have gathered outside hotels where the members are staying, waiting for them to appear.

V previously requested fans not to do this, explaining that such situations can affect the members’ ability to rest and perform at their best during concerts.

The repeated messages from BTS members highlight a distinction they have often made: fan support is appreciated, but personal boundaries must be respected.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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