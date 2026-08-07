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BTS' Jungkook strikes again: Chanel's 1957 fragrance sells out after his campaign

Jungkook’s Chanel campaign turns heritage scent 1957 into instant sellout

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The House's new campaign had two heritage collections, 'Les Extraits de Chanel' and 'Les Exclusifs de Chanel,' built on decades of perfumery craftsmanship.
The House's new campaign had two heritage collections, 'Les Extraits de Chanel' and 'Les Exclusifs de Chanel,' built on decades of perfumery craftsmanship.
AFP-BUDA MENDES

There's a very specific kind of chaos that happens whenever Jungkook is attached to a product, and Chanel just found that out the hard way, in the best possible way, if you're the one counting the sales figures.

The House's new campaign had two heritage collections, 'Les Extraits de Chanel' and 'Les Exclusifs de Chanel,' built on decades of perfumery craftsmanship.

Then Jungkook showed up, and the usual terms, 'quiet elegance' briefly became 'internet on fire.'

The scent of a global meltdown

The campaign has Jungkook moving through Chanel's fragrance universe like he was born knowing which note goes where — 'Extrait,' the collection's flagship expression of pure perfumer artistry, alongside '1957,' 'Gardenia,' and 'Comète.' But the real main character of this whole rollout is '1957'. Jungkook, naturally, does not respect that distance. He wears it, he embodies it, and obviously, ARMY loves it.

Even the perfumer got pulled into the lore

The digital campaign film includes an actual sit-down with Chanel perfumer Olivier Polge, walking through the inspiration and creative philosophy behind '1957' like it's a museum piece getting its origin story told for the first time. Most of the ARMY watched, because Jungkook was in the frame.

And then, it sold out

Here's the part that should genuinely stop being surprising at this point, and yet somehow never does: '1957' sold out shortly after the campaign went live.

At this point, the math is getting embarrassingly simple: Jungkook's name is basically a countdown timer.

A quick refresher on why this keeps happening

For anyone who's spent the last few years slightly out of the loop: Jungkook is one-fifth of BTS, the group that spent most of the last decade redefining what "global pop phenomenon" even means, and he's since built a solo career that somehow manages to be just as loud. He sings, he produces, he's fluent in about four different genres depending on the week, and he has a habit of turning up in places, award shows, sports events, random livestreams, and immediately becoming the only thing anyone is talking about.

And that, is really the context worth having before any of the Chanel numbers start to make sense.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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