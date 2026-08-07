For anyone who's spent the last few years slightly out of the loop: Jungkook is one-fifth of BTS, the group that spent most of the last decade redefining what "global pop phenomenon" even means, and he's since built a solo career that somehow manages to be just as loud. He sings, he produces, he's fluent in about four different genres depending on the week, and he has a habit of turning up in places, award shows, sports events, random livestreams, and immediately becoming the only thing anyone is talking about.