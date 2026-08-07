Jungkook’s Chanel campaign turns heritage scent 1957 into instant sellout
There's a very specific kind of chaos that happens whenever Jungkook is attached to a product, and Chanel just found that out the hard way, in the best possible way, if you're the one counting the sales figures.
The House's new campaign had two heritage collections, 'Les Extraits de Chanel' and 'Les Exclusifs de Chanel,' built on decades of perfumery craftsmanship.
Then Jungkook showed up, and the usual terms, 'quiet elegance' briefly became 'internet on fire.'
The campaign has Jungkook moving through Chanel's fragrance universe like he was born knowing which note goes where — 'Extrait,' the collection's flagship expression of pure perfumer artistry, alongside '1957,' 'Gardenia,' and 'Comète.' But the real main character of this whole rollout is '1957'. Jungkook, naturally, does not respect that distance. He wears it, he embodies it, and obviously, ARMY loves it.
The digital campaign film includes an actual sit-down with Chanel perfumer Olivier Polge, walking through the inspiration and creative philosophy behind '1957' like it's a museum piece getting its origin story told for the first time. Most of the ARMY watched, because Jungkook was in the frame.
Here's the part that should genuinely stop being surprising at this point, and yet somehow never does: '1957' sold out shortly after the campaign went live.
At this point, the math is getting embarrassingly simple: Jungkook's name is basically a countdown timer.
For anyone who's spent the last few years slightly out of the loop: Jungkook is one-fifth of BTS, the group that spent most of the last decade redefining what "global pop phenomenon" even means, and he's since built a solo career that somehow manages to be just as loud. He sings, he produces, he's fluent in about four different genres depending on the week, and he has a habit of turning up in places, award shows, sports events, random livestreams, and immediately becoming the only thing anyone is talking about.
And that, is really the context worth having before any of the Chanel numbers start to make sense.