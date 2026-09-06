BTS birthday season kicks off, Kim Soo-hyun tests the waters, K-Drama drama: This Week in K-Entertainment

From SEVENTEEN’s goodbye season to BTS milestones and drama showdowns
BTS birthday season has officially arrived and Jungkook just set an impossibly high bar for the members still waiting their turn. Between an emotional crown moment, a bunny-balloon ambush, and a stadium that turned solid gold on command, the Golden Maknae's 29th birthday gave ARMY a night to remember.
Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun is cautiously stepping back into the spotlight after a rocky stretch, dipping a toe into international press before diving back into a packed 2026 slate. And over on the small screen, Saturday night dramas are in a fully-fledged ratings scramble, with one reigning champion refusing to give up its crown. Buzzcuts, birthdays, and broadcast battles, here's everything worth knowing this week.
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu just gave fans the first proof that goodbye season is real, a fresh buzzcut ahead of his September 10 enlistment. He's heading into alternative service, which actually runs longer than standard active duty, meaning he'll be the last of the group's enlisted members to return, even though he's not the last to go in. Seungkwan and Dino follow into the Army band on October 26. PLEDIS has asked fans to skip the send-off crowds at his service site, promising plenty of pre-recorded content to keep CARATs company. The full 13-member SEVENTEEN reunion? Circle back in 2028.
Jungkook turned 29 and ARMY turned an entire stadium gold in response, no half-measures allowed for BTS's youngest member. The night was full of merriment: Cake, birthday songs, and RM whacking him with an inflatable bunny.
Then came the real gut-punch moment: an emotional Jin placed a crown on his head onstage, and Jungkook, visibly moved, teared up in front of the crowd. He didn't keep the crown either, he handed it straight to a fan in the audience, turning his own birthday spotlight into someone else's core memory.
And the birthday season has kicked off: RM to follow on September 12, Jimin in October, and Jin, V in December. J-Hope will celebrate in February, and Suga, in March.
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After a rough stretch that sidelined his career, Kim Soo-hyun is testing the waters again, starting internationally. He sat down with an Indonesian broadcaster, admitted he's still glad he became an actor, and floated the idea of taking on a fan-recommended role next.
He's also eyeing a Bali trip. Behind the scenes, he's reportedly weighing over 40 potential projects and has already cleared a legal win tied to past allegations. He's booked as a presenter at The Fact Music Awards on September 19 and will appear at AAA 2026 in December.
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Saturday night TV is getting competitive. MBC's A Bona Fide Killer is riding a ratings bump into its final week, holding the top spot in its slot. SBS's Flex x Cop 2 trails close behind, just shy of its own personal best. Meanwhile tvN newcomer Four Hands, Two Sonatas notched its highest rating yet in only its third episode. But the real champion of the night remains KBS 2TV's Love on the Menu, still the most-watched show across any genre on Saturdays — proof that comfort-food dramas are undefeated.