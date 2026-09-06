BTS birthday season kicks off, Kim Soo-hyun tests the waters, K-Drama drama: This Week in K-Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu just gave fans the first proof that goodbye season is real, a fresh buzzcut ahead of his September 10 enlistment. He's heading into alternative service, which actually runs longer than standard active duty, meaning he'll be the last of the group's enlisted members to return, even though he's not the last to go in. Seungkwan and Dino follow into the Army band on October 26. PLEDIS has asked fans to skip the send-off crowds at his service site, promising plenty of pre-recorded content to keep CARATs company. The full 13-member SEVENTEEN reunion? Circle back in 2028.