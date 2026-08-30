BTS sweeps awards, Hyun Bin's K-Drama feud flares up and Han So-Hee talks heartbreak: This week in K-Entertainment

The new images capture the frost between the two old adversaries, along with the uneasy standoff between the two brothers. Hyun Bin described his character's relationship with his sibling as one where obedience curdles into obstruction, while Woo Do Hwan framed his character's choices as ones he could imagine making himself, given the same pressures. Another still hints at an unlikely alliance forming between Jang Geon Young and Baek Ki Hyun — two men sizing each other up, neither fully trusting the other.