5 K-Drama pairs so good, they kept coming back for more: Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

This pairing arguably kicked off a small trend of its own. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first shared the screen in the 2018 film The Negotiation, a tense hostage-crisis thriller, before reuniting the following year in Crash Landing on You, the border-crossing romance that became one of the most internationally beloved k-dramas of its era. Industry watchers have since pointed to this pairing as an example of producers deliberately re-teaming actors whose prior chemistry tested well, betting that fans of the first project will follow them into the next. It obviously worked: The two eventually married in real life, giving this reunion a coda no scriptwriter could have planned.