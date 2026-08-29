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5 K-Drama pairs so good, they kept coming back for more: Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin

Five on-screen duos whose chemistry keeps earning them reunion roles

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
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Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-Na in Touch Your Heart
Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-Na in Touch Your Heart

Here's a K-drama math problem: Two actors, one undeniable spark and no guarantee you will ever see them together again. In an industry where lead pairings almost never repeat, different agencies, different schedules, producers always chasing something 'new', getting the same two people back on screen together is basically a rare sighting. So when it does happen, it's not an accident and fans rejoice.

Perhaps even more so, when the actors show up in a completely different genre, different costumes, different stakes, and the same unmistakable pull. Either way, it's the closest thing K-drama fans get to a sequel nobody officially asked for but everybody secretly wanted. Here are five pairs who beat the odds and came back for more.

1. Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na — Goblin, Touch Your Heart

Their second-lead syndrome was so strong in Goblin, fans would later say that they had strong chemistry than the main pairing.

In Goblin (2016), Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na played a supporting pair whose star-crossed backstory hit harder than some of the main couples on TV that year, a slow, doomed romance involving the past life, viewers understood was coming before the characters did. Dong-wook played the Grim Reaper, with no memories of his rather turbulent past life, while In-na played the vibrant Sunny. Tears defined their entire arc, and fans prayed that the two would get a happier story.

Three years later,Touch Your Heart (2019) finally handed them top billing, this time in a sweet, rom-com register: A disgraced actress and a buttoned-up lawyer forced into an arrangement (sign us up). The tonal 180 is part of what makes this pairing worth revisiting, you get to watch the same easy rapport stretch from tragedy to farce and land both.

2. Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hae — My Girl, Hotel King

Lee Dong-wook shows up twice on this list, which says something about how often his co-stars end up wanting a second round. My Girl (2005) is one of the defining 2000s k-drama rom-coms, built on the bickering, mistaken-identity energy between Lee Dong-wook and Lee Da-hae as an heir and the con artist hired to pose as his cousin. Nearly a decade later, Hotel King (2014) reunited them in a much heavier drama, involving a corporate warfare, inheritance schemes, and a hotel dynasty instead of a sitcom setup. The announcement alone generated real buzz among longtime fans, and while the shows barely resemble each other, the pair's easy chemistry is the throughline that makes the reunion land.

3. Jang Hyuk and Lee Da-hae — three dramas and counting

Most reunited pairs get one second chance. Jang Hyuk and Lee Da-hae got two. Their first project together, Robber, apparently left enough of an impression that they went on to co-star in two additional dramas afterward, making them one of the few duos to build an actual multi-project track record together rather than a single 'remember when' reunion. This kind of repeat casting is a strong signal in an industry that rarely books the same pairing even once, three rounds together suggests both a reliable working chemistry and enough audience appetite to justify calling them back a third time.

4. Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi — Gu Family Book, Vagabond

This is the reunion built for a 'you won't believe it's the same pair' hook. In Gu Family Book (2013), Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi were a sword-wielding warrior and a half-mythical creature caught between the human and supernatural worlds, full fantasy sageuk, hanboks and all. Six years later, Vagabond (2019) dropped them into an entirely different genre: espionage, conspiracy, and a stuntman-turned-whistleblower investigating a plane crash alongside a covert intelligence agent. The setting, costumes, and stakes have nothing in common with their first outing, which is exactly what makes the chemistry so striking the second time.

5. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin — The Negotiation, Crash Landing on You

This pairing arguably kicked off a small trend of its own. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first shared the screen in the 2018 film The Negotiation, a tense hostage-crisis thriller, before reuniting the following year in Crash Landing on You, the border-crossing romance that became one of the most internationally beloved k-dramas of its era. Industry watchers have since pointed to this pairing as an example of producers deliberately re-teaming actors whose prior chemistry tested well, betting that fans of the first project will follow them into the next. It obviously worked: The two eventually married in real life, giving this reunion a coda no scriptwriter could have planned.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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