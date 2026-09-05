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Korean actor Kwak Si-yang and K-pop star Yoo Ji-ae are getting married: 'Relationship grew through love and trust'

The secretive couple has kept their romance out of the news

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Korean actor Kwak Si-yang and K-pop star Yoo Ji-ae
Korean actor Kwak Si-yang and K-pop star Yoo Ji-ae
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Korean actor Kwak Si-yang and K-pop star Yoo Ji-ae dropped some big news this week: They are getting hitched!

The announcement has come as a bit of a surprise for their fans though; they managed to keep mum about their relationship for the longest time.

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Kwak decided to tell fans himself, sharing a letter on social media about the big change in his life.

In the handwritten note, he said he had met someone 'precious' whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

He added that their relationship had grown through love and trust.

Kwak said they now want to build a warm home together, be there for each other when things get difficult and enjoy plenty of happier days too.

Yoo, of Lovelyz fame, also had a message for fans. While she’s starting a major new chapter in her personal life, she made it clear she isn’t putting her career on the back burner and plans to keep working just as hard.

Kwak’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, also confirmed the marriage, saying the pair had decided to take the next step after building “deep trust and love.”

As for when they are getting married... it's happening on November 28, in a private ceremony with close friends and family.

For anyone who needs a quick refresher, Kwak Si-yang has been a familiar face on Korean TV for more than a decade, appearing in dramas including Oh My Ghost, Mirror of the Witch, Flex X Cop and My Dearest Nemesis. Yoo Ji-ae, meanwhile, first found fame as a member of K-pop girl group Lovelyz, which debuted in 2014 and became known for songs including Ah-Choo and Destiny. Since her idol days, she’s also made the move into acting, with roles in dramas such as The Escape of the Seven and The Third Marriage.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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