The secretive couple has kept their romance out of the news
Korean actor Kwak Si-yang and K-pop star Yoo Ji-ae dropped some big news this week: They are getting hitched!
The announcement has come as a bit of a surprise for their fans though; they managed to keep mum about their relationship for the longest time.
Kwak decided to tell fans himself, sharing a letter on social media about the big change in his life.
In the handwritten note, he said he had met someone 'precious' whom he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.
He added that their relationship had grown through love and trust.
Kwak said they now want to build a warm home together, be there for each other when things get difficult and enjoy plenty of happier days too.
Yoo, of Lovelyz fame, also had a message for fans. While she’s starting a major new chapter in her personal life, she made it clear she isn’t putting her career on the back burner and plans to keep working just as hard.
Kwak’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, also confirmed the marriage, saying the pair had decided to take the next step after building “deep trust and love.”
As for when they are getting married... it's happening on November 28, in a private ceremony with close friends and family.
For anyone who needs a quick refresher, Kwak Si-yang has been a familiar face on Korean TV for more than a decade, appearing in dramas including Oh My Ghost, Mirror of the Witch, Flex X Cop and My Dearest Nemesis. Yoo Ji-ae, meanwhile, first found fame as a member of K-pop girl group Lovelyz, which debuted in 2014 and became known for songs including Ah-Choo and Destiny. Since her idol days, she’s also made the move into acting, with roles in dramas such as The Escape of the Seven and The Third Marriage.