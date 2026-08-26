Tim Curry, iconic Rocky Horror and It star, dies at 80 in Los Angeles

Stage and screen veteran who brought Dr. Frank-N-Furter and Pennywise to life dies at 80
Actor Tim Curry, best known for his star turn as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died at the age of 80.
Curry also had memorable roles in films like Clue and Muppet Treasure Island, and as Pennywise in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's It. He had used a wheelchair since suffering a major stroke in 2012, and as recently as last year said he still could not walk.
TMZ had earlier reported that sources say Curry, who had faced serious health issues for more than a decade, passed away late Tuesday night at his Los Angeles home. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that police responded to his home around 11:23 PM and that no foul play is suspected. Variety confirmed the news.
Curry, born Timothy James Curry in Cheshire, England in 1946, was the younger child of Patricia, a school secretary, and James, a Methodist chaplain for the Royal Navy. His older sister Judith, a concert pianist, died in 2001.