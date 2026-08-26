GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Tim Curry, iconic Rocky Horror and It star, dies at 80 in Los Angeles

Stage and screen veteran who brought Dr. Frank-N-Furter and Pennywise to life dies at 80

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tim Curry, iconic Rocky Horror and It star, dies at 80 in Los Angeles

Actor Tim Curry, best known for his star turn as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died at the age of 80.

Curry also had memorable roles in films like Clue and Muppet Treasure Island, and as Pennywise in the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King's It. He had used a wheelchair since suffering a major stroke in 2012, and as recently as last year said he still could not walk.

TMZ had earlier reported that sources say Curry, who had faced serious health issues for more than a decade, passed away late Tuesday night at his Los Angeles home. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that police responded to his home around 11:23 PM and that no foul play is suspected. Variety confirmed the news.

Curry, born Timothy James Curry in Cheshire, England in 1946, was the younger child of Patricia, a school secretary, and James, a Methodist chaplain for the Royal Navy. His older sister Judith, a concert pianist, died in 2001.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Wexford Garda verified the image is AI generated

A children's book character is terrorising UK teenagers

4m read
Kuldeep Mirani, Group CEO, BeyondSeed; Baljeet Gujral, Managing Partner, BeyondSeed India; Arif Mubarak Al Shamsi, Chairman, Advisory Board BeyondSeed Middle East; Radhika Jain, CEO, BeyondSeed Middle East.

BeyondSeed launches Global Angel Fund I for India – ME

3m read
The actor disclosed the figure during a variety show appearance, explaining that much of his earnings over the years went toward settling a financial penalty tied to a contract dispute with his former talent agency.

Luo Zheng’s $700 savings after a decade in showbiz

2m read
Apple delivers another record revenue quarter in India: Tim Cook

Apple delivers record revenue in India: Tim Cook

2m read