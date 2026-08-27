Hollywood mourns Tim Curry: 'The head of our family has just died'

Born in Warrington, England, in 1946, Curry built a body of work almost impossible to categorise, camp horror one moment, family comedy the next. He haunted a generation as Pennywise in the 1990 TV adaptation of Stephen King's It, charmed kids as a scheming hotel clerk in Home Alone 2, sailed the high seas in Muppet Treasure Island, and even lent his menace to The Hunt for Red October. On stage, he originated roles that would define his legacy long before Hollywood came calling.