Dolly Parton and Carl Dean: Inside the nearly 60-year love story lived almost entirely out of the spotlight

Dean died on March 3, 2025, at 82. Parton announced his death on Instagram, writing that words couldn't capture what more than 60 years together had meant to her, thanking fans for their prayers and sympathy. Months later, in an interview four days before her own death, she connected her declining health directly to the toll of caring for him in his final period — a coda to a marriage that, for nearly sixty years, played out almost entirely away from the cameras that followed everything else she did. "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over [my husband] Carl. You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” she had said.