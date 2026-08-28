Dolly Parton streams skyrocket after her death, up 2,109% in the US and 1,280% globally

"Jolene" grew from over 196.2K streams to 2.7 million.

"9 to 5" jumped from 208.6K to 2.3 million.

"Islands in the Stream," her duet with the late Kenny Rogers, climbed from 165.9K to 1.8 million.

"I Will Always Love You," Parton's performance of her own classic, a song that was later made famous by Whitney Houston's rendition, rose from 64.9K streams to 1.7 million.

"Here You Come Again" followed, moving from 48.7K streams to 1.3 million.

Then there was "Coat of Many Colors," with 28.9K streams Monday to 1.2 million Tuesday.

"There Was Jesus," her 2019 duet with Christian singer Zach Williams, rose from 85.2K streams to 503.1K.

"Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That?" climbed from 22.1K to 733.8K.

"Tyrant," Parton's collaboration with Beyonce from Bey's Grammy winning 2024 album "Cowboy Carter," jumped from 47.8K to 534.7K.