Parton told Eminem she felt an ‘unexplained connection’ to him
Country music queen Dolly Parton may have died but her grace still casts a wide shadow.
Among the many stars who paid tribute to the Islands in The Stream singer is Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers.
The rapper took to social media on August 26 to post a letter that she had written to him back in 2022 after he had been initiated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and had a list of hits including My Name Is, Rap God, Stan, and Not Afraid.
In the note that has since gone viral, she wrote: “Marshall (Eminem),
“Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing and everybody said so.
“Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it. Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow. I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate 'em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we'll meet.”
She also encouraged the now 53-year-old, writing: “Keep doing what you're doing because you do it so well and no matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know.”
In his comment section, he responded to this note on the day the news of her death was made public. He wrote: “I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”