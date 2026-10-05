The summons followed a complaint over remarks the singer allegedly made during a concert
Maharashtra Cyber has summoned rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh for questioning over allegedly objectionable remarks he is accused of making during a concert.
Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, was directed to appear before the investigating officer on Monday. However, he did not appear and has sought additional time to attend the questioning.
The summons followed a complaint filed over remarks the singer allegedly made during a concert. Maharashtra Cyber is investigating the complaint, and further details about the allegations and the next date of questioning have not been disclosed.
The latest development comes amid a separate legal case involving Honey Singh and rapper Badshah.
In April, the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of an old song associated with the two artists from online platforms after hearing a petition filed by Hindu Shakti Dal. The court described the song as vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women and directed that URLs carrying the song, including versions and remixes, be taken down.
The petition alleged that Honey Singh performed portions of the song during a concert at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in March 2025.
However, Honey Singh later told the Delhi High Court that he had not sung the song at the 2025 concert.
The Maharashtra Cyber inquiry is a separate matter, and concerns alleged remarks made during a concert. The investigation is continuing, with Honey Singh expected to appear for questioning after being granted additional time.
With inputs from ANI