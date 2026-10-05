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Singer Honey Singh summoned by Maharashtra Cyber: What happened?

The summons followed a complaint over remarks the singer allegedly made during a concert

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Singer Honey Singh summoned by Maharashtra Cyber: What happened?

Maharashtra Cyber has summoned rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh for questioning over allegedly objectionable remarks he is accused of making during a concert.

Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, was directed to appear before the investigating officer on Monday. However, he did not appear and has sought additional time to attend the questioning.

The summons followed a complaint filed over remarks the singer allegedly made during a concert. Maharashtra Cyber is investigating the complaint, and further details about the allegations and the next date of questioning have not been disclosed.

Separate legal matter

The latest development comes amid a separate legal case involving Honey Singh and rapper Badshah.

In April, the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of an old song associated with the two artists from online platforms after hearing a petition filed by Hindu Shakti Dal. The court described the song as vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women and directed that URLs carrying the song, including versions and remixes, be taken down.

The petition alleged that Honey Singh performed portions of the song during a concert at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in March 2025.

However, Honey Singh later told the Delhi High Court that he had not sung the song at the 2025 concert.

The Maharashtra Cyber inquiry is a separate matter, and concerns alleged remarks made during a concert. The investigation is continuing, with Honey Singh expected to appear for questioning after being granted additional time.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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