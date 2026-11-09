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Arshdeep Singh chooses Pakistani love song for Diwali post with girlfriend Samreen Kaur

Indian pacer celebrates Diwali with romantic Pakistani song and heartfelt photo

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Arshdeep SIngh celebrated Diwali with his girlfriend
Arshdeep SIngh celebrated Diwali with his girlfriend
Instagram - Arshdeep Singh

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh celebrated Diwali with his girlfriend, actor and model Samreen Kaur, sharing a lovely photograph of the couple on Instagram.

"A very happy Diwali to you all, from us," Arshdeep wrote alongside the picture on Sunday (November 8).

But there was another detail in his post that caught the eye.

The Indian pacer chose "Alfaaz", a Pakistani romantic song by Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib, as the soundtrack for the photograph.

Released in July 2026, the Urdu and Punjabi song has become a massive hit on both sides of the border. As it says, music has no borders.

It topped Spotify's daily charts in India and Pakistan and even entered Spotify's Global Top 50, reaching No. 39 in October.

The song is about love and the difficulty of finding words to express how much someone means to you.

And Arshdeep's choice of music added a romantic touch to his festive post, showing once again how music can connect people beyond borders.

Arshdeep's special celebration for Samreen

The couple made their relationship public in July this year, when Arshdeep shared photographs with Samreen on Instagram, captioning the post "My Person".

Just days before Diwali, Arshdeep had also dedicated his unique wicket celebration against New Zealand to his girlfriend.

"That's for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that," he explained after taking four wickets in the first ODI.

The Indian pacer also recently defended Samreen against online criticism, asking people to respect their personal lives.

For now, though, the couple have shared another lovely moment from their relationship, this time with a Pakistani love song adding a special touch to their Diwali celebrations.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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