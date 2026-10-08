Arshdeep Singh sends 4-word message to girlfriend Samreen Kaur

Arshdeep Singh shares heartfelt message for Samreen Kaur on Instagram
Dubai: India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has once again caught attention on social media with a short message for his girlfriend, actor-model Samreen Kaur, as the couple continue to share moments from their time together.
Arshdeep and Kaur were recently in Japan during the Asian Games, where the pacer was part of India’s gold-medal-winning men’s cricket team. The couple also shared pictures from Nagoya during the tournament, including a post in front of Nagoya Castle on September 28.
The caption on that post read, “Konnichiwa, she my diva.” Konnichiwa is a Japanese greeting that means “hello” or “good day”. Arshdeep has now used the same four-word rhyming message as a comment on Kaur’s latest Instagram post. The comment has garnered nearly 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Arshdeep and Kaur made their relationship Instagram official in July. The India pacer shared two pictures with Kaur on July 26 and captioned the post “My Person”, ending weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship.
The couple’s Japan trip came as Arshdeep helped India secure the men’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games. He did not feature in the semifinal against Sri Lanka or the gold-medal match against Pakistan as India preferred to have spinners on the slow pitches.
Arshdeep is now back in India and has returned to international action in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. He took one wicket for 34 runs in four overs in the opening T20I in Lucknow on October 6, when India secured an eight-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead.
The second T20I is scheduled for Friday in Ranchi, with Arshdeep expected to remain part of India’s bowling attack as the series continues.