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Arshdeep Singh spent Rs 5.5 million on Samreen Kaur's engagement ring

Arshdeep Singh proposes with Rs 55 lakh Tiffany ring in New Zealand

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh
Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh
via Instagram

Dubai: India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh spared no expense when he proposed to his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, in New Zealand, with the engagement ring reportedly worth more than Rs 55 lakhs (Dh 217,367).

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, sharing photographs from the proposal. The announcement came on the same day that Arshdeep’s move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 season was confirmed where he will earn Rs 18 crore (Dh 7.05 million).

While the romantic pictures attracted attention, the ring worn by Samreen also caught the eye. Celebrity jeweller and Instagram influencer Priyanshu Goel, who operates the account The_Gemtlemen, shared details of the piece and estimated its value at more than Rs 55 lakh.

“From the beautiful proposal in New Zealand to a stunning Tiffany ring worth over Rs 55 lakhs, Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur’s engagement pictures are nothing short of magical,” Goel wrote.

The ring is identified as ‘The Tiffany Setting, Engagement Ring in Platinum’, and is priced at $59,000 (Rs 55.44 lakhs) for the version cited by the jeweller.

Goel also pointed out the personal touches in the couple’s engagement announcement, including their initials and the date, November 11, 2026.

The couple shared their happiness with a message about their future together, writing: “And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026.”

Arshdeep and Samreen had made their relationship public earlier this year, with the actress also spotted supporting the fast bowler during the IPL 2026 season.

The engagement marks a major personal milestone for Arshdeep, who will now prepare for a new chapter in his cricket career with Mumbai Indians.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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