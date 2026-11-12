Arshdeep Singh spent Rs 5.5 million on Samreen Kaur's engagement ring

The couple shared their happiness with a message about their future together , writing: “And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026.”

While the romantic pictures attracted attention, the ring worn by Samreen also caught the eye. Celebrity jeweller and Instagram influencer Priyanshu Goel, who operates the account The_Gemtlemen, shared details of the piece and estimated its value at more than Rs 55 lakh.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, sharing photographs from the proposal. The announcement came on the same day that Arshdeep’s move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 season was confirmed where he will earn Rs 18 crore (Dh 7.05 million).

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.