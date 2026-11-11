Hardik Pandya to earn Rs 180 million at Punjab Kings, more than his Mumbai Indians salary

With Hardik moving to Punjab, the franchise will have a new captaincy decision to make. For PBKS, his arrival adds an experienced allrounder and a five-time IPL champion to their squad as they prepare for the 2027 season.

The swap also comes during a major overhaul of Mumbai’s coaching and management structure . Kieron Pollard has taken over as head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene, while Robin Uthappa, Mitchell McClenaghan and T Dilip have been appointed batting, bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

Arshdeep, meanwhile, leaves Punjab after eight seasons and 96 appearances. The India international claimed 111 wickets for the franchise, making him the leading wicket-taker in its history. His arrival gives Mumbai another left-arm pace option alongside Jasprit Bumrah, potentially strengthening their bowling attack.

Hardik won four IPL titles with Mumbai before adding another with Gujarat in 2022. His return to MI in 2024, however, did not bring the expected results consistently. The franchise finished last in his first season as captain, reached the playoffs in 2025 and then slipped to ninth in 2026.

The trade brings an end to Hardik’s second stint with Mumbai, the franchise where he began his IPL career in 2015. He will now represent his third team in the competition, having also played for and captained Gujarat Titans (GT) for two seasons after the league expanded to 10 teams in 2022.

The allrounder, who has captained Mumbai since 2024, will move to PBKS for Rs 18 crore (Dh 7.05 million), an increase from his existing salary of Rs 16.35 crore (Dh 6.40 million). In exchange, left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh will join MI at his current fee of Rs 18 crore, according to an IPL statement.

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