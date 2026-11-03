Hardik returned to Mumbai from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 after leading the latter to the 2022 title. However, his three seasons as Mumbai captain have brought limited success, with the team finishing near the bottom twice.

Punjab, coached by Ricky Ponting, are keen to bring in an experienced all-rounder, even if it means parting with one of their leading fast bowlers. Arshdeep was retained ahead of the 2025 season through the Right to Match card for Rs18 crore (Dh 6.96 million) after Sunrisers Hyderabad raised the bidding.

According to Sportstar, negotiations between the two franchises have advanced considerably, with senior management understood to have agreed on the proposed exchange. The paperwork is expected to be processed by IPL officials before the November 17 retention deadline, with an official announcement likely later this week.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.