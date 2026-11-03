Mumbai Indians eye Arshdeep Singh in exchange for Hardik Pandya, reports suggest
Dubai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is reportedly close to joining Punjab Kings in a major trade ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, with India pacer Arshdeep Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod expected to move to the five-time champions.
According to Sportstar, negotiations between the two franchises have advanced considerably, with senior management understood to have agreed on the proposed exchange. The paperwork is expected to be processed by IPL officials before the November 17 retention deadline, with an official announcement likely later this week.
Punjab, coached by Ricky Ponting, are keen to bring in an experienced all-rounder, even if it means parting with one of their leading fast bowlers. Arshdeep was retained ahead of the 2025 season through the Right to Match card for Rs18 crore (Dh 6.96 million) after Sunrisers Hyderabad raised the bidding.
Mumbai had also explored trading Hardik with at least three franchises. Kolkata Knight Riders were the only other team whose discussions reportedly reached an advanced stage, with a multi-player deal considered.
Hardik returned to Mumbai from Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 after leading the latter to the 2022 title. However, his three seasons as Mumbai captain have brought limited success, with the team finishing near the bottom twice.
Arshdeep’s potential exit could prompt another move by Punjab, who may approach Lucknow Super Giants for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan in a deal involving Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.
The proposed trade would give Punjab a proven all-rounder while handing Mumbai a frontline India fast bowler.