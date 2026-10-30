Mumbai Indians announce four new coaches, add Robin Uthappa to Kieron Pollard's staff

The changes come after Mumbai finished ninth in IPL 2026 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons. With Pollard recently replacing Mahela Jayawardene as head coach, the franchise will hope the revamped backroom team can help deliver a fresh start in 2027.

Kulkarni had two stints with the franchise, from 2008 to 2013 and again in 2020 and 2021. Dilip is the only new appointment who did not play for Mumbai.

All four incoming coaches bring different experience, with three familiar names with the Mumbai dressing room from their playing days. Uthappa represented the franchise in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, while McClenaghan played for Mumbai between 2015 and 2020, winning four titles.

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