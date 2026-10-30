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Mumbai Indians announce four new coaches, add Robin Uthappa to Kieron Pollard's staff

Mumbai Indians revamp coaching staff, appoint four new faces for IPL 2027

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Robin Uthappa and Kieron Pollard
Robin Uthappa and Kieron Pollard
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Dubai: Mumbai Indians have revamped their coaching staff for IPL 2027, appointing four new coaches as they look to move on from a disappointing previous season under head coach Kieron Pollard.

T Dilip has been named fielding coach, while Robin Uthappa will take charge of batting, Mitchell McClenaghan has been appointed bowling coach and Dhawal Kulkarni will serve as development bowling coach.

The appointments follow the departures of bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey, along with fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. Malinga had been part of Mumbai’s playing set-up from 2009 to 2019 before returning as a coach and mentor.

Mhambrey served the franchise from 2010 to 2017 and returned in 2024, while Hopkinson joined ahead of the 2025 season.

All four incoming coaches bring different experience, with three familiar names with the Mumbai dressing room from their playing days. Uthappa represented the franchise in the inaugural IPL season in 2008, while McClenaghan played for Mumbai between 2015 and 2020, winning four titles.

Kulkarni had two stints with the franchise, from 2008 to 2013 and again in 2020 and 2021. Dilip is the only new appointment who did not play for Mumbai.

The changes come after Mumbai finished ninth in IPL 2026 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons. With Pollard recently replacing Mahela Jayawardene as head coach, the franchise will hope the revamped backroom team can help deliver a fresh start in 2027.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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