Kieron Pollard, West Indies greats set to embrace Abu Dhabi T10 fever

Pooran has already made his mark in the competition. He scored 345 runs and hit 31 sixes while leading Deccan Gladiators to the 2022 title, before guiding them to another championship in 2024. He has struck 137 sixes across his Abu Dhabi T10 appearances, more than any other player in the tournament’s history.

With just 60 balls in a T10 innings, explosive starts can prove decisive. The format leaves little room for players to settle in, making those capable of clearing the boundary from the first delivery particularly valuable.

Sixteen West Indies internationals are set to feature at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with every team having at least one player from the region. Four of the six franchise icon players are West Indian, underlining the Caribbean’s influence on a format where every delivery counts.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.