Kieron Pollard, West Indies greats set to embrace Abu Dhabi T10 fever

West Indies stars set to shine in action-packed Abu Dhabi T10 tournament
Dubai: West Indies power-hitters will be out in force when the Abu Dhabi T10 returns from November 7 to 20, with defending champions UAE Bulls led by Kieron Pollard and five other franchises boasting Caribbean talent.
Sixteen West Indies internationals are set to feature at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with every team having at least one player from the region. Four of the six franchise icon players are West Indian, underlining the Caribbean’s influence on a format where every delivery counts.
Pollard will lead UAE Bulls, while Jason Holder represents Yas Lions, Nicholas Pooran captains Royal Desert Champions and Rovman Powell heads Emirates Eagles. Arabian Aces have signed Andre Russell, while United Tigers drafted fast-bowling all-rounder Odean Smith.
With just 60 balls in a T10 innings, explosive starts can prove decisive. The format leaves little room for players to settle in, making those capable of clearing the boundary from the first delivery particularly valuable.
Pooran has already made his mark in the competition. He scored 345 runs and hit 31 sixes while leading Deccan Gladiators to the 2022 title, before guiding them to another championship in 2024. He has struck 137 sixes across his Abu Dhabi T10 appearances, more than any other player in the tournament’s history.
The Bulls have retained Pollard, Sunil Narine and Romario Shepherd from last season’s title-winning squad, adding Andre Fletcher. Royal Desert Champions have paired Pooran with Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King and Keemo Paul.
The tournament opens with UAE Bulls facing Yas Lions on November 7, setting up an early showdown between Pollard and Holder. The final takes place on November 20.