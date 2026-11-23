He has reinvented his sound again and again. The pared-back, Auto-Tuned 808s & Heartbreak in 2008 influenced a generation of artists. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010, home to Runaway, is widely ranked among the greatest albums of its era. His collaboration with Jay-Z, Watch the Throne, came the following year. Later projects included the abrasive Yeezus, the gospel-inspired Jesus Is King and Donda, and more recently the Vultures series with Ty Dolla $ign, which produced the hit Carnival.