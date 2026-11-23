Ye arrives in the capital straight from his 2026 global stadium tour
Abu Dhabi's 2027 events calendar starts with one of its biggest concerts. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, returns to the capital on Saturday January 2 for a one-night stadium show at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
Abu Dhabi is his only scheduled date across the Middle East, North Africa and India. It will also be his first concert in the Middle East since 2013.
Ye is bringing his 360-degree live production, and its centrepiece is a giant globe-shaped stage in the middle of the stadium, as
148 lasers and roughly 450 lighting fixtures
Immersive projections across the venue
A technical crew of nearly 2,000 people running the show
Ye arrives in the capital straight from his 2026 global stadium tour. That run included a historic show in Istanbul in front of 118,000 fans and two sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
His career totals include 24 GRAMMY Awards and more than 160 million records sold. He has more than two decades of hits, from Stronger and Flashing Lights to Runaway and Carnival.
Born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, Ye first made his name behind the scenes. In the early 2000s he was a producer at Roc-A-Fella Records, where his soul-sampling beats helped shape Jay-Z's landmark album The Blueprint.
He stepped into the spotlight with his 2004 debut, The College Dropout. Late Registration and Graduation followed, and those albums made him one of hip-hop's biggest stars. With hits including Gold Digger, Stronger and Flashing Lights, he became known for blending rap with soul, pop and electronic music.
He has reinvented his sound again and again. The pared-back, Auto-Tuned 808s & Heartbreak in 2008 influenced a generation of artists. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010, home to Runaway, is widely ranked among the greatest albums of its era. His collaboration with Jay-Z, Watch the Throne, came the following year. Later projects included the abrasive Yeezus, the gospel-inspired Jesus Is King and Donda, and more recently the Vultures series with Ty Dolla $ign, which produced the hit Carnival.
Away from music, he built the Yeezy brand into one of the most talked-about names in fashion and sneakers. He legally changed his name to Ye in 2021. Today he counts 24 GRAMMY Awards and more than 160 million records sold, and he remains one of the most influential and closely watched artists of his generation.
This will be Ye's third headline appearance in Abu Dhabi:
2010: Yasalam after-race concert during the Formula One weekend
January 2013: du Arena on Yas Island, with an iceberg-inspired stage, dramatic storm projections and artificial snow
January 2027: Zayed Sports City Stadium, his biggest Abu Dhabi production yet
Pre-register now: Fever and District
General sale opens: Sunday November 29
Tickets from: Dh395
Show date: Saturday January 2, 2027
Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi