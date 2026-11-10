The system is analogue. Every Monday, attendance opens for the following Saturday, the most common day off. Once 14 players sign up, enrolment pauses; newcomers are still welcome, but they wait for a cancellation. The coordinator books and pays for the pitch as soon as ten names are in, trusting the rest will follow, and everyone settles up after the final whistle. Weekends are the anchor, mornings and, when they can manage it, evenings too. If a pitch comes free after work midweek, they take that as well.