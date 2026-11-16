Jay Shah reappointed ICC Chair for a second term

Jay Shah is reappointed ICC Chair for a second term ahead of cricket's LA28 Olympic return
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Jay Shah will continue as its Chair for a second term after being reappointed unopposed at the governing body's Board meetings in Bali.
Shah's reappointment followed a proposal from ICC directors and signals their continued backing of his leadership as cricket enters an important period of development.
The sport has several major milestones on the horizon, most notably its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, which is expected to provide a significant platform for cricket to reach new audiences around the world.
The ICC is also looking to build on the game's growing global popularity, increase participation and expand its commercial reach through a long-term programme of competitions.
During his second term, Shah will continue to oversee efforts to strengthen the foundations of international cricket, grow the women's game, create more opportunities for Associate Members and protect the integrity of the sport.
Speaking after his reappointment, Shah said: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.
“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.
“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.
“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”