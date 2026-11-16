Suryakumar Yadav praises Jay Shah's leadership and vision after reappointment as ICC Chairman

Suryakumar Yadav lauds Jay Shah's vision after ICC reappointment
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has congratulated Jay Shah, son of India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on his reappointment as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), praising his vision and contribution to the growth of cricket around the world.
Shah was reappointed unopposed for a second term on Monday, November 16, following the ICC Board meetings in Bali, Indonesia.
Taking to Instagram, Suryakumar shared a photograph of Shah along with a lengthy message appreciating his leadership and commitment to the game.
"Many congratulations, Jay bhai, @jayshah220988 on your reappointment as ICC Chair!" Suryakumar wrote.
The former India T20I captain praised Shah for his efforts to develop cricket across different formats and expand the sport's global reach.
"We've all seen the vision and thought you put into, across formats of the game, and how it has changed cricket for better," he added.
Suryakumar also highlighted how cricket has reached new audiences and created opportunities beyond its traditional strongholds under Shah's leadership.
He thanked the ICC chairman for his continued support and commitment to the game before wishing him further success.
Jay Shah, the son of Indian The ICC confirmed Shah's reappointment following a proposal by its directors during meetings in Bali.
The 38 year old first assumed office on December 1, 2024, succeeding Greg Barclay after serving as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
He became the youngest person to lead the global governing body when he was first elected in 2024.
In a statement following his reappointment, Shah expressed gratitude to the ICC Board for its continued confidence in him.
He also highlighted cricket's return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 as a major opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences.
Suryakumar was not the only prominent Indian cricketing figure to congratulate Shah.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir also extended his wishes, saying the continued confidence in Shah's leadership spoke for itself.
Other cricketers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill, also congratulated him.