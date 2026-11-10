Suryakumar Yadav meets Union Minister Amit Shah, shares special message for him

Suryakumar looks to find his spot back in the national squad, having led the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup win earlier this year. His focus will now shift to the domestic competition, where Mumbai will be aiming to make an impact under his leadership.

The appointment gives the India skipper an opportunity to lead his state side while maintaining his competitive edge in the shortest format. Mumbai will look to draw on his international experience as they target another strong campaign in the tournament.

He added: “It was one of those rare meetings that push the frontiers one never knew existed. Truly inspired by the sagacity of his vision, which spans an extraordinary range of subjects, from national security to sports and spirituality.”

The batter posted a photograph from the meeting on social media, describing it as an experience that gave him a fresh perspective. His wife Devisha Shetty also joined him as the former skipper posed with Shah holding his 2026 ICC T20 World Cup medal.

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