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Suryakumar Yadav meets Union Minister Amit Shah, shares special message for him

Former India T20 captain meets Amit Shah, shares fresh perspective

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Surya Kumar Yadav and Amit Shah
Surya Kumar Yadav and Amit Shah
via Instagram

Dubai: Former India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav met Union Minister Amit Shah with his family, sharing his experience of the meeting and praising the minister’s wide-ranging vision.

The batter posted a photograph from the meeting on social media, describing it as an experience that gave him a fresh perspective. His wife Devisha Shetty also joined him as the former skipper posed with Shah holding his 2026 ICC T20 World Cup medal.

The visit comes shortly after Suryakumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Diwali celebrations.

“Glad to have met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji with my family,” Suryakumar wrote on Instagram and X.

He added: “It was one of those rare meetings that push the frontiers one never knew existed. Truly inspired by the sagacity of his vision, which spans an extraordinary range of subjects, from national security to sports and spirituality.”

Suryakumar’s meetings with the country’s top political leaders come as he prepares for another domestic assignment. The 35-year-old has been named captain of Mumbai for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic T20 competition.

The appointment gives the India skipper an opportunity to lead his state side while maintaining his competitive edge in the shortest format. Mumbai will look to draw on his international experience as they target another strong campaign in the tournament.

Suryakumar looks to find his spot back in the national squad, having led the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup win earlier this year. His focus will now shift to the domestic competition, where Mumbai will be aiming to make an impact under his leadership.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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