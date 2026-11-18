A personal note from Suryakumar Yadav highlights love and gratitude for his wife
Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav marked his wife Devisha Shetty’s birthday with a heartfelt message on social media, praising her role in looking after their family and helping him become a better person.
Suryakumar shared a series of photographs of Devisha on Instagram on November 17, accompanied by a personal note celebrating her birthday and her journey into motherhood.
“Happy Birthday to my first baby and now a Super mom too. The way you take care of me our little one clearly makes you the MVP of our family. Also thank you for making me a better Man,” he wrote.
The message comes as the couple enjoy their first year as parents. Suryakumar and Devisha welcomed a baby girl, Riddhima, on May 7, 2026. The cricketer announced her arrival on Instagram, later revealing their daughter’s name in another post.
Devisha has been part of Suryakumar’s journey long before he became one of India’s leading T20 batters. The two first met during their college days at R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai in 2010. They began dating and remained together for six years before getting married on July 7, 2016.
Devisha, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, has often been credited by Suryakumar for supporting him through different stages of his cricket career. The India batter has previously spoken about the role she played in keeping him focused and encouraging him to work towards his ambition of representing the country.
Their relationship has also featured regularly on social media, with the couple sharing glimpses of their life together. The latest birthday post offered another personal moment, with Suryakumar recognising Devisha not only as his partner but also as the person at the centre of their growing family.
For the India captain, the birthday message was a tribute to the woman who has stood beside him through his rise in cricket and now shares the responsibilities and joys of parenthood.