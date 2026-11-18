The message comes as the couple enjoy their first year as parents. Suryakumar and Devisha welcomed a baby girl, Riddhima, on May 7, 2026. The cricketer announced her arrival on Instagram, later revealing their daughter’s name in another post.

“Happy Birthday to my first baby and now a Super mom too. The way you take care of me our little one clearly makes you the MVP of our family. Also thank you for making me a better Man,” he wrote.

For the India captain, the birthday message was a tribute to the woman who has stood beside him through his rise in cricket and now shares the responsibilities and joys of parenthood.

Their relationship has also featured regularly on social media, with the couple sharing glimpses of their life together. The latest birthday post offered another personal moment, with Suryakumar recognising Devisha not only as his partner but also as the person at the centre of their growing family.

Devisha, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, has often been credited by Suryakumar for supporting him through different stages of his cricket career. The India batter has previously spoken about the role she played in keeping him focused and encouraging him to work towards his ambition of representing the country.

Devisha has been part of Suryakumar’s journey long before he became one of India’s leading T20 batters. The two first met during their college days at R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai in 2010. They began dating and remained together for six years before getting married on July 7, 2016.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.