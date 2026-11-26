Fame aside, Indian cricketers relish modest dining moments with fellow diners
In an era when sporting superstars are often associated with luxury and extravagant lifestyles, it is refreshing to see some of India's popular cricketers enjoying the simple things in life.
India's 2026 T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, fellow World Cup winner Shivam Dube and their Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan were recently spotted enjoying a meal together at a modest restaurant.
A video circulating on social media shows the trio dressed casually, sitting around a table and enjoying their food alongside other diners.
Nothing extravagant. Just three cricketers mingling with others and enjoying a meal together, like the rest of us.
It remains unclear whether the cricketers were invited to the restaurant or simply decided to stop by for a meal. Either way, it was refreshing to see such simplicity despite the fame and fortune that come with playing cricket at the highest level in India.
Not the first time for Suryakumar
Earlier this month, another video of Suryakumar enjoying a traditional mutton meal with Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer's elder brother, went viral.
The two cricketers were seen sitting on the floor, enjoying their food and chatting with those around them.
Suryakumar even showed how fresh rotis were being prepared, describing the experience as having a traditional, homely feel.
Mumbai continue their impressive run
Meanwhile, the trio have been contributing to Mumbai's impressive campaign in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Mumbai remained unbeaten after defeating Odisha by 22 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Captain Suryakumar top scored with 46 off 29 deliveries, while Musheer earned the Player of the Match award for his contribution of 22 runs and two wickets.
Dube also contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 14 runs and claiming a wicket.
While their performances on the field continue to impress, it is their simplicity away from it that makes them even more endearing.