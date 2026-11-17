Sarfaraz praises Suryakumar's video game-like batting brilliance in tournament
Just a few days ago, a video of Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan, dressed in their Mumbai team jerseys and enjoying a meal while sitting on the floor, went viral. Now, Sarfaraz has grabbed attention once again, this time with some remarkable praise for his Mumbai teammate.
The 29 year old has described Suryakumar as a "white ball god", comparing his explosive batting to someone playing a video game.
"Right now he is batting like a white ball god. You've all seen the kind of shots he has been playing lately," Sarfaraz told reporters after Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy victory over Gujarat on Monday.
"Just the day before yesterday he scored a 50 off 15 balls, and today again he scored a 50 off 18 balls."
Suryakumar smashed 82 off just 29 deliveries against Gujarat, hitting nine fours and seven sixes as Mumbai chased down 198 with 26 balls remaining.
Sarfaraz, who contributed an unbeaten 40 off 17 balls, was full of admiration for his teammate.
"Watching him feels like he is playing a video game, not batting. We are very lucky that he is our teammate. If he were on the opposite side, we would be in a lot of tension."
Sarfaraz also revealed how much he values Suryakumar's advice.
"Whenever I'm in the room with him, I discuss with him what I can and cannot do. Whatever he tells me, whether we are at dinner or lunch, makes things very easy for me."
Suryakumar has made a sensational start to the tournament, following his unbeaten 60 off 21 balls against Hyderabad with another explosive innings against Gujarat.
He has scored 142 runs from just 50 deliveries across the two matches.
The performances come after a difficult period for the former India T20I captain, who was dropped from the national team despite leading India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title.
Sarfaraz believes his teammate is more dangerous than ever and deserves another opportunity.
For now, the two Mumbai cricketers are enjoying each other's company, whether it is sharing a simple meal on the floor or winning matches together.
And their camaraderie is just as refreshing to watch as Suryakumar's batting.