Years of training and sacrifices eventually paid off as he progressed through Mumbai cricket, represented India at the Under 19 level and went on to make his senior Test debut in February 2024.

He decided to work towards becoming a professional cricketer, hoping that one day he could give his parents a better life.

That amount meant a great deal to his family at the time.

Sarfaraz said he had heard that playing Under 16 cricket in Mumbai could earn a player around Rs 9,000.

For Sarfaraz, the moment became a turning point. He realised that cricket could offer him an opportunity to improve his family's financial situation.

He recalled hearing his father say that he had managed to earn just one extra rupee that day.

One particular childhood memory has stayed with him.

Sarfaraz revealed that his family once lived in a small hut and struggled to make ends meet.

Speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra on his podcast Baith & Bol, the Mumbai batter broke down in tears as he remembered the sacrifices made by his father, Naushad Khan, to support his cricketing dreams.

India cricketer Sarfaraz Khan became emotional while recalling his family's financial struggles during his childhood, revealing how a conversation involving just one rupee changed his outlook on life.

Why Sarfaraz gives all his earnings to his father

The most emotional part of the interview came when Sarfaraz spoke about how much his family's life has changed.

They now have their own house and no longer face the same financial difficulties.

But despite becoming an international cricketer, Sarfaraz revealed that he still hands over all his earnings to his father and takes only a monthly allowance from him.

It is his way of acknowledging the sacrifices Naushad made throughout his childhood.

His father has been much more than a parent, serving as his coach and guiding him through the difficult years of his cricketing journey.

Still fighting for an India comeback

Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England in Rajkot in February 2024, an occasion that also saw his father break down in tears.

However, the 28 year old has struggled to establish a permanent place in the Indian team.

His last international appearance came against New Zealand in November 2024.

He continues to represent Mumbai in domestic cricket while hoping to earn another opportunity at the highest level.