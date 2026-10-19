Salman Agha reveals emotional reason behind his record century celebration

Pakistan batter highlights the value of domestic cricket after stunning knock
Salman Ali Agha made a strong comeback to international cricket by scoring a brilliant century against Sri Lanka on Sunday, but it was his unique celebration that made people talk.
Was it a way of showing his critics he was still relevant after losing the T20I captaincy and being left out of the Test squad?
Not exactly.
The Pakistan batter explained that the celebration was actually for his young son.
"I don't have time to send messages or try to prove people wrong.
I love cricket, I love batting, and I love playing for Pakistan," Agha said after the game.
He mentioned that his son cheers in the same way when watching cricket on TV, so he decided to do the same.
The 32-year-old hit 107 runs off 90 balls, including 10 fours and a six, helping Pakistan score 305 runs before beating Sri Lanka by 37 runs in Rawalpindi.
It was his fourth ODI century, and the fastest one too, as he reached the milestone in just 82 deliveries.
The innings came after a tough time for Agha, when he lost the T20I captaincy and was dropped from the Test squad during the England tour.
He then went back to domestic cricket and scored an unbeaten 300 in the President's Trophy.
Agha also used the occasion to support Pakistan's domestic cricket, saying that performances at that level should be recognized more.
He said that scoring runs in domestic matches is no easy task, and players who do well deserve credit.
"I think it's time to give domestic cricket the respect it deserves," he said.
For Agha, Sunday's century was a reminder of his talent.
But the celebration had a much simpler and more personal meaning.
It was a special moment for his little boy.