Salman Agha reveals emotional reason behind his record century celebration

Salman Ali Agha made a strong comeback to international cricket by scoring a brilliant century against Sri Lanka on Sunday, but it was his unique celebration that made people talk.



Was it a way of showing his critics he was still relevant after losing the T20I captaincy and being left out of the Test squad?



Not exactly.



The Pakistan batter explained that the celebration was actually for his young son.



"I don't have time to send messages or try to prove people wrong.

I love cricket, I love batting, and I love playing for Pakistan," Agha said after the game.



He mentioned that his son cheers in the same way when watching cricket on TV, so he decided to do the same.