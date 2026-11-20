Pakistan end two-year drought with emphatic Test series win in Rawalpindi
Dubai: Pakistan ended their two-year wait for a Test series victory after cruising to an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The hosts chased down a target of 90 runs in just 13 overs on the fourth morning to seal the two-match series 1-0. The result marked Pakistan’s first Test series triumph since beating England at home in October 2024.
Aamer Jamal provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 34 off just 22 deliveries, striking five fours and a six. Azan Awais also played his part, remaining not out on 32 from 36 balls as Pakistan reached 90-2.
Pakistan had suffered an early wobble in the chase, losing debutant openers Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha in quick succession. Arif was bowled by Lahiru Kumara for 13 before Asitha Fernando trapped Taha lbw for four.
However, Jamal and Awais ensured there were no further setbacks, taking Pakistan across the line in emphatic fashion.
Sri Lanka had resumed the fourth day on 309-9 in their second innings but managed to add only seven runs before being bowled out for 316. Milan Rathnayake remained unbeaten on 66, while Kusal Mendis scored 53 and Sonal Dinusha made 54.
Mohammad Abbas wrapped up the innings by dismissing Fernando lbw, finishing with figures of 3-55. Aamer Jamal also claimed three wickets in the innings.
Pakistan had taken control of the match on the opening day after dismissing Sri Lanka for just 98. Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Jamal claimed three wickets apiece as the visitors’ batting line-up collapsed.
The hosts responded with 325, taking a substantial 227-run first-innings lead. Ghazi Ghori top-scored with 54, while Lahiru Kumara took five wickets for Sri Lanka.
The opening Test of the series, also played in Rawalpindi, ended in a draw. The second match was moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi because of smog concerns.
The victory was Pakistan’s third in 11 matches in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. Mohammad Abbas was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.