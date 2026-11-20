Aamer Jamal provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 34 off just 22 deliveries, striking five fours and a six. Azan Awais also played his part, remaining not out on 32 from 36 balls as Pakistan reached 90-2.

Sri Lanka had resumed the fourth day on 309-9 in their second innings but managed to add only seven runs before being bowled out for 316. Milan Rathnayake remained unbeaten on 66, while Kusal Mendis scored 53 and Sonal Dinusha made 54.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.