Their qualification offers some comfort, but Babar’s form remains a concern ahead of the final on October 31. Pakistan will need greater consistency from their senior batter as they look to finish the tri-series with the trophy.

Pakistan, however, had already secured their place in the final after winning their first three matches. They beat Sri Lanka by 37 runs in the opener, defeated England by 87 runs and then edged England by one wicket in a dramatic contest on Sunday.

Babar is not alone in the tournament in going without a six. England’s Joe Root has also yet to hit one, highlighting a contrast between the two established batters and players who have looked to score more aggressively.

The numbers underline a difficult run for one of Pakistan’s most experienced batters. Although he has reached double figures in all four innings, he has yet to produce a substantial score or the power-hitting typically associated with modern one-day cricket.

Babar remained the top scorer in the innings for the Men in Green. However, he has only scored 118 runs across four innings in the ongoing series, hitting 17 fours but failing to clear the boundary for a six.

The 31-year-old scored 29 off 33 balls at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore but could not prevent Pakistan from suffering a batting collapse after Sri Lanka elected to field. Dilshan Madushanka led the attack with five wickets as Pakistan were dismissed for 110 in just 25.3 overs.

Dubai: Babar Azam is yet to hit a six in the Pakistan ODI tri-series, with the former captain’s struggles continuing as the hosts were bowled out for 110 against Sri Lanka in the fifth match on Tuesday.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.