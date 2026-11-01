'Babar is a superstar': Imad Wasim slams critics over jealousy and personal agendas

Imad Wasim defends Babar Azam, calls for respect amid criticism
Former Pakistan all rounder Imad Wasim has come out strongly in support of Babar Azam, questioning the level of criticism the star batter continues to face from fans and former cricketers.
Pakistan may have won the ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka, but Babar's struggles with the bat have continued to attract criticism.
Babar was dismissed for a five-ball duck in Saturday's final against Sri Lanka, although the hosts went on to secure a thrilling three-wicket victory, thanks largely to Fakhar Zaman's brilliant 127.
But Imad believes Babar deserves more respect for what he has achieved over the years.
Taking to X, Imad described Babar as a superstar and one of the finest ODI batters Pakistan has produced.
"I genuinely fail to understand the level of criticism Babar Azam faces from our own fans and former cricketers," he wrote.
"Let's get one thing straight: Babar Azam is a superstar and one of the finest ODI batters Pakistan has produced."
Imad argued that nearly a decade of consistent performances and achievements should not be forgotten because of a difficult period.
Interestingly, Imad made it clear that Babar should not be above criticism.
"Yes, question his form. Analyse his technique. Debate his performances. Nobody is above criticism," he wrote.
However, he questioned those who, in his view, were allowing personal agendas and jealousy to influence their analysis.
"Stop disguising personal agendas, jealousy and character assassination as cricketing analysis," Imad added.
He also urged critics to offer constructive suggestions about Babar's weaknesses rather than simply bringing him down for public attention.
"Pakistan cricket should celebrate its superstars, not tear them apart the moment they struggle," he concluded.
Imad's strong defence comes at a time when Babar is struggling to rediscover his best form, even as Pakistan celebrate their ODI tri-series triumph.
And his message is clear. Criticism is part of cricket, but a player's achievements should not be forgotten simply because he is going through a difficult period. Having said that, Babar needs to find his form quickly to silence his critics.