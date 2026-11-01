Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praises two youngsters and Fakhar Zaman after tri-series win

Emerging talents and Fakhar's brilliance secure Pakistan's home soil glory
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the national cricket team following their thrilling three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.
The Prime Minister reserved special praise for veteran opener Fakhar Zaman and promising youngsters Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz, who played crucial roles in Pakistan's memorable victory.
Taking to X, Sharif described the triumph as historic and applauded the team's determination.
"Congratulations, Pakistan! A historic victory over Sri Lanka in the Tri-Series Final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore!" he wrote.
He then highlighted the contributions of Fakhar and the two emerging players.
"An outstanding century by Fakhar Zaman, followed by a magnificent partnership between two promising young talents, Arafat Minhas and Hassan Nawaz."
Sharif also congratulated the coaching staff, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and millions of Pakistan supporters who stood behind the team.
"Wishing Pakistan cricket many more such triumphs," he added.
Pakistan successfully chased down Sri Lanka's imposing target of 326 with nine balls remaining, securing their first ODI tri-series title on home soil.
Fakhar led the charge with a brilliant 127 off 99 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes.
After his dismissal, the pressure was back on Pakistan, but Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz produced a crucial 94 run partnership to turn the game in their favour.
Arafat smashed 61 off just 31 deliveries, while Hasan remained unbeaten on 37.
Earlier, young wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig also played an important role, scoring 74 and sharing a 149 run partnership with Fakhar.
Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi eventually sealed the victory with a six, sending the home crowd into celebration.
For Pakistan, it was a memorable triumph, and the Prime Minister's message highlighted the importance of experienced players and emerging talent coming together to deliver success.