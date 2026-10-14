Fakhar Zaman becomes first Pakistani to hit 100 T20I sixes, but Sri Lanka spoil the party

Fakhar Zaman reaches milestone but Pakistan falters in final T20I against Sri Lanka
Veteran opener becomes first Pakistani to reach the milestone, but Kusal Mendis leads Sri Lanka to an eight wicket victory
Fakhar Zaman may not have scored many runs against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, but he certainly made his brief innings memorable.
The 36 year old opener became the first Pakistani batter to hit 100 sixes in men's T20 internationals, achieving the milestone during the third and final T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Zaman entered the match with 99 sixes and needed just one more to create history.
He reached the landmark by smashing Sri Lankan left arm pacer Binura Fernando over deep midwicket, bringing up his century of sixes in his 113th T20I innings.
However, his celebrations were short lived.
Zaman was dismissed by Eshan Malinga for just 12 runs from seven deliveries, including a four and the historic six.
Pakistan, who had already secured the series with victories in the opening two matches, were hoping to complete a clean sweep.
However, their batting struggled after Sri Lanka elected to bowl first.
Captain Sahibzada Farhan held the innings together with an impressive 76 from 47 deliveries, including seven fours and three sixes.
Pakistan slipped to 102 for six before Arafat Minhas provided some much needed momentum.
The young all rounder smashed an unbeaten 34 from 20 deliveries, helping Pakistan recover to 168 for eight.
For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka was the standout bowler with three wickets for 21 runs.
Sri Lanka responded brilliantly, with captain Kusal Mendis leading the charge.
Mendis smashed an unbeaten 87 from just 48 deliveries as the visitors reached 172 for two in 17.1 overs, winning by eight wickets with 17 balls to spare.
He also shared an unbeaten 98 run partnership with Kamindu Mendis to complete the chase.
The victory prevented Pakistan from completing a series whitewash, although the hosts still won the three match series 2 to 1.
For Pakistan, the defeat was disappointing, but Fakhar's historic achievement provided a memorable moment on a difficult evening.
Fakhar now leads Pakistan's list of most sixes in T20 internationals with 100, ahead of Mohammad Rizwan on 95.
Sahibzada Farhan follows with 81, while Babar Azam has 80 and former captain Mohammad Hafeez finished with 76.
Despite the defeat, Pakistan had already secured the series after winning the first T20I by four wickets and the second by 82 runs.