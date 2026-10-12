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Pakistan break T20I records as Maaz Sadaqat smashes seven sixes in 96-run knock

Historic win for Pakistan as Maaz Sadaqat equals sixes record in T20I

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat watches the ball after playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 11, 2026.
Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat watches the ball after playing a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 11, 2026.
AFP-AAMIR QURESHI

Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat narrowly missed out on his maiden international century, but his explosive batting helped the hosts rewrite the record books against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The youngster smashed 96 from just 51 deliveries, including six fours and seven sixes, as Pakistan posted 215 for three in the second T20I at Rawalpindi.

And it was a historic total.

Pakistan registered their highest ever T20I score on home soil, surpassing their previous best of 208 for three against the West Indies in Karachi in 2021.

It was also Pakistan's second highest T20I total overall, behind their 232 for six against England in Nottingham in 2021.

Maaz narrowly misses century

Playing only his second T20I, Maaz continued his impressive start to international cricket after scoring a half century on debut against Sri Lanka on Friday.

The left hander attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers from the beginning and received excellent support from captain Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 73 from 44 balls.

The pair added 88 runs for the second wicket.

Maaz looked set for a memorable century but fell on the final delivery of Pakistan's innings, just four runs short of the milestone.

His seven sixes also equalled the record for the most sixes by a Pakistan batter in a men's T20I innings.

Pakistan seal series

Sri Lanka struggled to match Pakistan's aggressive batting and finished on 133 for seven, losing by 82 runs.

Fast bowler Muhammad Imran impressed with figures of three for 11 from four overs.

The victory gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series, with the final game scheduled for Tuesday.

For Maaz, it has been quite a start to his international career. Two matches, two half centuries and already a place in Pakistan's record books.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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