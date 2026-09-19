Pakistan batter smashes 14 sixes to break 59-year-old record

Mohammad Farooq’s 14 sixes rewrite Pakistan’s first-class record books
Pakistan’s domestic cricket has produced another extraordinary display of six hitting.
Just days after Razaullah smashed nine sixes on his Test debut against England, Mohammad Farooq has gone even bigger. Yes, unlike Razaullah, this didn't happen in International cricket but still it was an extradoridnary power hitting on show.
The 23 year old Markhor IT Solutions opener hammered 14 sixes during a stunning 163 from just 99 balls against Khan Research Laboratories in the President’s Trophy Grade I match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Farooq also struck 11 fours and reached his century from only 67 deliveries.
But it was those 14 sixes that created history.
Farooq surpassed the long standing record of former Pakistan captain Majid Khan for the most sixes by a Pakistani batter in a first class innings. Majid smashed 13 during an unbeaten 147 against Glamorgan at Swansea in 1967.
Farooq also went past the previous mark for a first class innings on Pakistani soil.
Gulfraz Khan struck 12 sixes while making 207 for Railways against Pakistan Universities in Lahore in 1976 77. Wasim Akram later also hit 12 during his famous unbeaten 257 against Zimbabwe at Sheikhupura in 1996.
And Farooq is clearly in serious form.
His 163 was his second century in successive matches. He had made an unbeaten 107 against Kingsmen Academy in the opening round of the competition.
Farooq’s assault helped MIT Solutions reach 476 for four at stumps, with Atiq ur Rehman scoring 142 and Salman Khan Jnr unbeaten on 106.
He is not entirely unknown to Pakistan cricket fans. He represented Lahore Qalandars in the 2026 PSL, with his best performance coming against Rawalpindiz when he smashed 63 from 41 balls, including five sixes.
Fourteen sixes in 99 balls, and a Pakistani first class record that had stood since 1967 is gone. Impressive.