Razaullah: From Mardan academy to Pakistan's new cricket sensation

Inspired by Shoaib Akhtar, the fearless 21-year-old made a stunning impact on Test debut
Karachi: A young Razaullah arrived in the northern Pakistani city of Mardan with his two elder brothers, dreaming to make it big in cricket with his thunderbolt deliveries and powerful hitting.
His brother Samiullah did not want his sibling to be a truck loader like him, and instead made sure the tall and strapping fast bowler went to the town's cricket academy on his way to play for his country.
Razaullah dismissed one of the world's best batters Joe Root with his fourth ball on his Test debut before smashing nine sixes in a sensational innings of 81 against England at Edgbaston.
The 21-year-old's fearless batting brought Pakistan from the brink of an innings defeat on Friday as he added a fighting 121 runs for the ninth wicket with Mohammad Abbas, who scored 42.
His sensational hits -- some landing in the under-construction hotel adjacent to the stadium -- caused a sensation from England's Midlands to Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa back home.
"This is the beauty of Pakistan's raw talent," said commentator Urooj Mumtaz, a former Pakistan women's captain. "He batted fearlessly and entertained all those who were watching. It was sensational."
Razaullah himself admitted he wanted to entertain others and enjoy himself.
"I just had to bat, you are the ones who get to enjoy it," he said in post-match comments on Sky.
Just like his sensational Edgbaston knock, Razaullah's induction to the Pakistan team was as much out of the blue.
Smarting from humiliating defeats in the first two Tests, Pakistan withdrew seven players in a shock reaction, drafting as many new ones -- with unheralded and uncapped Razaullah one of them.
Razaullah's coming of age at the international level will inspire the next generation of players.
The unassuming young man left his remote village of Wari in the hilly parts of Upper Dir -- an area close to Lower Dir from where another fast bowler Naseem Shah emerged in 2019.
He endeared himself to everyone at the Mardan academy for his obsession to bowl as fast as Shoaib Akhtar -- the former Pakistan express pacer -- and ability to clear the boundary off many deliveries bowled to him.
"He (Razaullah) came for Under-19 trials in 2023 wearing spikes bigger than his size and with his first delivery he sent the batter staggering with his speed," Mardan and Abbottabad coach Ahmed Said told AFP earlier this year.
"I asked him not to bowl another delivery for fear of causing injury to any young and inexperienced batter."
Said recalled Razaullah always wanted the Number 14 shirt that Akhtar used to wear.
"Razaullah insisted he wanted a Number 14 shirt in the National Twenty20 Cup and was elated after he got it, albeit two sizes bigger, and we all started to call him Shobby."
Former Pakistan coach Abdul Rehman spotted Razaullah in a Twenty20 tournament in Quetta and recruited him for the Rawalpindiz team in the Pakistan Super League, where he impressed with his speed.
Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed helped his growth in the High Performance Center in Lahore, from where he jetted to England.
Razaullah's idol Akhtar was impressed with his play.
"Look at his intent and fearless batting and this was the intent Pakistan players were missing in earlier matches," Akhtar said on television.
"He is a product of the Pakistan Cricket Board's pathway, and it's now the duty of the coaches to manage him properly so that he can progress further."