'He is our main player': Shaheen Afridi backs Pakistan star despite poor form

Pakistan captain backs Babar Azam as team's backbone despite poor form
Dubai: Babar Azam has struggled for runs recently, but Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is not worried about the star batter's form.
Speaking ahead of the ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka, Shaheen dismissed suggestions that Babar was under pressure.
"There is no pressure on Babar. He is our main player, and he is the backbone of this team," Shaheen said during Saturday's press conference in Rawalpindi.
Babar managed just 97 runs in Pakistan's recent Test series against England. Hoping to rediscover his form, he returned to domestic cricket after nearly nine years, but scored only 58 runs in four innings.
However, his ODI numbers have been encouraging. He was Pakistan's leading run scorer in their recent series against Australia, scoring 125 runs in three matches as the hosts secured a 2 to 1 victory.
Shaheen believes those contributions should not be forgotten.
"He has always scored runs for Pakistan cricket, and whenever he has represented the country, he has delivered with the bat," he said.
Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ODI tri-series in Rawalpindi on Sunday, October 18, before taking on England on October 20.
The tournament concludes with the final in Lahore on October 31 and will serve as preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
For Babar, it is another opportunity to answer his critics with the bat, and he certainly has the backing of his captain.