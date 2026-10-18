Babar Azam could be dropped from Pakistan ODI team, warns Shoaib Akhtar

Pressure mounts on Babar Azam amid scrutiny over recent performances
Dubai: Just when Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi publicly backed Babar Azam, calling him the backbone of the team, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has issued a warning about the star batter's ODI future.
There is always something interesting to discuss when it comes to Pakistan cricket these days.
Akhtar claims Pakistan's team management is considering dropping Babar from the ODI side if his performances do not improve.
Speaking on PTV Sports' Outside Edge programme, Akhtar said questions were being raised about Babar's place in the team.
"I think the big question mark is there. I am telling you from the inside: this is something they are thinking, along those lines," Akhtar said.
However, the former pacer believes Babar still deserves an opportunity to prove himself.
He argued that Pakistan should find a way to get the best out of the experienced batter rather than put him under unnecessary pressure.
Akhtar also warned that Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan could face similar scrutiny if their performances fail to improve.
His remarks come ahead of Pakistan's home ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka, beginning on Sunday, October 18.
Babar has struggled in Test and domestic cricket recently, although he was Pakistan's leading run scorer in their last ODI series against Australia, scoring 125 runs in three matches.
Interestingly, Shaheen dismissed concerns about Babar's form earlier on Saturday, describing him as Pakistan's main player.
Pakistan begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi before facing England on October 20. The tournament concludes in Lahore on October 31.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, the tournament provides Babar with another opportunity to answer his critics, which he has done on many occasions in his career.