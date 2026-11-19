Shoaib Akhtar laments cricket's decline, calls for bold changes to revive the sport
For someone who built his career on frightening batters with raw pace and aggression, Shoaib Akhtar is finding it difficult to accept what cricket has become. And what worries the former Pakistan fast bowler even more is that the younger generation, including his own children, appears to be losing interest in the sport.
Speaking on Wisden's The Scoop, Akhtar claimed cricket has been declining for nearly two decades, blaming changes to the rules and the lack of exciting personalities capable of attracting young fans.
"The game is dying. It's been dying for the last 20 years," he said.
Akhtar believes modern cricket has become too favourable to batters, with the introduction of two new balls reducing the impact of fast bowlers.
But his concerns go beyond the rules.
Despite the popularity of players such as Babar Azam, Akhtar feels Pakistan are struggling to produce cricketers who can inspire the next generation.
"My son says, 'Dad, I don't see any aggression in our team,'" he revealed.
The former speedster also opened up about ball tampering during his playing days, revealing how players used bottle tops to alter the condition of the ball and generate reverse swing.
"We used to use bottle tops, not sandpaper back in England," he said.
Referring to Australia's 2018 ball tampering scandal, Akhtar suggested that such practices were often known to the entire team rather than just one or two individuals.
Akhtar himself is no stranger to ball tampering controversies. In May 2003, he was handed a two match suspension and fined 75 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of altering the condition of the ball during an ODI against New Zealand in Sri Lanka.
Akhtar wants cricket to bring back the excitement that made fast bowling such a spectacle during his career.
He proposed allowing four bouncers per over in Test cricket and returning to a single ball to give bowlers a better chance.
He even said he would pay $100,000 upfront for a Test match played under conditions that encouraged aggressive fast bowling.
Akhtar also urged the ICC to do more to develop cricket in emerging nations, rather than concentrating primarily on established teams.
However, he has no plans to get involved in running Pakistan cricket.
The former pacer said he had promised his mother that he would stay away from politics and the Pakistan Cricket Board, and he intends to keep that promise.