Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident led to suspensions for Bancroft, Warner and then captain Steve Smith.

The investigation also sheds light on tensions within the Australian dressing room after the Cape Town incident. Mitchell Marsh reportedly confronted David Warner at the team hotel, asking him to take responsibility for his role in the plan rather than allowing Cameron Bancroft to shoulder the blame.

Following the Cape Town scandal, Australia had reportedly decided that players would not be allowed to take lollies onto the field. Paine had also assured support staff that he would not permit their use on the ball during his captaincy.

Langer reportedly confronted the team after the day’s play. Whateley’s investigation claims the former Australia coach expressed his anger by taking a Baggy Green cap and wiping it on his backside to demonstrate what he thought the players were doing to Australian cricket.

Despite the objection, a substitute fielder was allegedly asked to retrieve mints from the dressing room. Paine, who recognised what was happening, then gestured for the player to return to his seat rather than take them onto the field.

According to the report, the discussion took place as Australia struggled to generate movement from the ball during Pakistan’s first innings. One player allegedly asked: “Who’s got the mints? Who’s doing the ball today?”

An investigation by sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley, published by SEN, claims that then captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer intervened to stop players from using mints to alter the condition of the ball during the first Test in October 2018.

Dubai: Fresh allegations have emerged in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, with Australian players reportedly discussing another attempt to tamper with the ball during a Test against Pakistan in Dubai, just six months after the infamous incident in Cape Town.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.