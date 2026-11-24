Fresh ball-tampering claims surface against Australia in 2018 Dubai Test
Dubai: Fresh allegations have emerged in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, with Australian players reportedly discussing another attempt to tamper with the ball during a Test against Pakistan in Dubai, just six months after the infamous incident in Cape Town.
An investigation by sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley, published by SEN, claims that then captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer intervened to stop players from using mints to alter the condition of the ball during the first Test in October 2018.
According to the report, the discussion took place as Australia struggled to generate movement from the ball during Pakistan’s first innings. One player allegedly asked: “Who’s got the mints? Who’s doing the ball today?”
A new member of the team reportedly reacted angrily, saying: “You’re f****** kidding me. We’re not doing that s*** again.”
Despite the objection, a substitute fielder was allegedly asked to retrieve mints from the dressing room. Paine, who recognised what was happening, then gestured for the player to return to his seat rather than take them onto the field.
Langer reportedly confronted the team after the day’s play. Whateley’s investigation claims the former Australia coach expressed his anger by taking a Baggy Green cap and wiping it on his backside to demonstrate what he thought the players were doing to Australian cricket.
Following the Cape Town scandal, Australia had reportedly decided that players would not be allowed to take lollies onto the field. Paine had also assured support staff that he would not permit their use on the ball during his captaincy.
Whateley claims the Dubai incident was the last time Australian players attempted to manipulate the ball during a match.
The investigation also sheds light on tensions within the Australian dressing room after the Cape Town incident. Mitchell Marsh reportedly confronted David Warner at the team hotel, asking him to take responsibility for his role in the plan rather than allowing Cameron Bancroft to shoulder the blame.
The report suggests there were disagreements among players over whether the entire team should accept collective responsibility. Some were reportedly opposed to the idea, exposing divisions within the squad.
The fresh claims have brought the 2018 scandal back into focus amid recent statements from those involved.
Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident led to suspensions for Bancroft, Warner and then captain Steve Smith.
Bancroft has recently claimed that the entire team knew about the plan, while Usman Khawaja has also made allegations about the extent of players’ knowledge in his memoir.
Current Australia captain Pat Cummins has repeatedly denied knowing about the sandpaper plan. Josh Hazlewood has also defended Cummins amid the renewed scrutiny.
The latest allegations, which remain claims made in Whateley’s investigation, have added another layer to a controversy that continues to divide opinion within Australian cricket.