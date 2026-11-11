GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Starc rejects Khawaja's Sandpapergate claims as Aussie row intensifies

Starc denies knowing about the 2018 ball-tampering plot as Warner backs Khawaja's claims

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc hits back at Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire team knew about the plot to alter the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc hits back at Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire team knew about the plot to alter the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.
Reuters

Dubai: The fallout from Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal has intensified after Mitchell Starc rejected Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire team knew about the plot to alter the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Starc became the first current Australian player to publicly respond to the allegations, insisting he and the other bowlers had no knowledge that sandpaper was being used.

"My opinion hasn't changed, and my recollection hasn't changed from what we said in 2021," Starc said.

"We weren't aware anything was taken on the field to be tampered with. We saw it on the big screen in Cape Town."

His comments directly contradict Khawaja's account in his newly released autobiography, Sabr, in which the former Australia opener claimed the entire dressing room knew about the plan.

David Warner, who received a 12-month suspension alongside Steve Smith following the scandal, has backed Khawaja's version of events, describing his claims as "100 per cent accurate".

Warner also questioned the original Cricket Australia investigation, suggesting it was rushed and flawed.

However, Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has ruled out reopening the investigation, despite the renewed controversy.

Greenberg said the governing body remained satisfied with its original findings, which concluded that Warner, Smith and Cameron Bancroft were the only players directly involved in the plot.

Khawaja has since defended his decision to speak publicly, denying suggestions he was attempting to spark a witch-hunt or generate publicity for his book.

During an interview with ABC's 7.30 programme, he reiterated that his intention was to encourage collective accountability rather than single out individual teammates.

"I'm not here to go on a witch hunt," Khawaja said.

"All I've ever wanted is for us to take accountability as a team."

Meanwhile, Australian cricket great Adam Gilchrist has urged those involved to put the controversy behind them, suggesting disagreements should be resolved privately rather than through public exchanges.

The latest developments have reopened one of Australian cricket's darkest chapters, eight years after Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

With former teammates now offering conflicting accounts, and Cricket Australia refusing to revisit its findings, questions over the full extent of the scandal remain unanswered.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketAustralia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Australia’s Usman Khawaja speaks to media at the end of day four four of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the SCG in Sydney on January 7, 2026.

Khawaja claims whole Australia team knew of cheating

3m read
Simon Harmer (C) is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day five of the third Test at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on October 31, 2026.

Australia collapse as South Africa seal series victory

2m read
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot on day four of the third Test against Australia at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on October 30, 2026.

Rickelton, Mulder hundreds set up thrilling Test finale

2m read
Australia's Josh Inglis raises his bat and helmet to celebrate after scoring a century on day three of the third Test match against South Africa at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on October 29, 2026.

Australia close in on series win against South Africa

2m read