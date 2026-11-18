The revelations add to the controversy surrounding Khawaja’s own comments in his autobiography, in which he suggested knowledge of the ball-tampering extended beyond the three players who were punished.

Bancroft said he had remained silent to protect others and the investigation, but recent comments from Australia captain Pat Cummins prompted him to speak out. His latest statement also suggest that the current Australian Test captain was aware of the usage of the sandpaper.

He also admitted that he had not provided a complete account during Cricket Australia’s investigation at the time, saying he withheld details about when the practice began, how long it continued and who else was aware of it.

“It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I – who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” Bancroft wrote.

Bancroft’s revelations , published in a new article on Wednesday, have reignited one of Australian cricket’s biggest controversies. The former opener said the ball-tampering operation during the 2018 tour of South Africa was not limited to him, David Warner and then-captain Steve Smith.

“Hey everyone, in light of Cam Bancroft’s article tonight, Usman has just let us know that he’s unable to do the interview with us tomorrow,” the channel said in a message on X.

The interview was due to take place on Thursday, with the discussion expected to focus heavily on the controversy, as well as Khawaja’s book and his cricket career.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.