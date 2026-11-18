Khawaja withdraws from interview following Bancroft's explosive accusations
Dubai: Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has cancelled a scheduled interview with British cricket channel The Grade Cricketer after Cameron Bancroft made fresh revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, claiming the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper.
The interview was due to take place on Thursday, with the discussion expected to focus heavily on the controversy, as well as Khawaja’s book and his cricket career.
However, The Grade Cricketer announced that Khawaja had withdrawn following the publication of Bancroft’s latest account.
“Hey everyone, in light of Cam Bancroft’s article tonight, Usman has just let us know that he’s unable to do the interview with us tomorrow,” the channel said in a message on X.
“The plan was to talk substantially about the sandpaper issue, as well as his book and career more generally. We’ll try again another time.”
Bancroft’s revelations, published in a new article on Wednesday, have reignited one of Australian cricket’s biggest controversies. The former opener said the ball-tampering operation during the 2018 tour of South Africa was not limited to him, David Warner and then-captain Steve Smith.
“It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I – who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” Bancroft wrote.
He also admitted that he had not provided a complete account during Cricket Australia’s investigation at the time, saying he withheld details about when the practice began, how long it continued and who else was aware of it.
Bancroft said he had remained silent to protect others and the investigation, but recent comments from Australia captain Pat Cummins prompted him to speak out. His latest statement also suggest that the current Australian Test captain was aware of the usage of the sandpaper.
The revelations add to the controversy surrounding Khawaja’s own comments in his autobiography, in which he suggested knowledge of the ball-tampering extended beyond the three players who were punished.
Cummins has strongly rejected the allegations, describing Khawaja’s claims as “complete and utter nonsense”. Australia’s four bowlers from the 2018 Test, including Cummins, had also denied knowing about the plan in a joint statement in 2021.
Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, while Smith and Warner received 12-month suspensions following the scandal. The latest disclosures have once again put the events of Cape Town under scrutiny.